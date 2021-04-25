Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to post ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.86). Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 232.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

