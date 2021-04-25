Brokerages Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to report $6.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $5.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $26.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.82 million to $32.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.01 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $29.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

SRRK opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581 over the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth $30,574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 394,993 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $7,449,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

