Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will announce sales of $119.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $119.80 million. SJW Group reported sales of $115.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $581.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $593.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $596.95 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $609.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE SJW opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SJW Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

