Brokerages Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report ($0.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.19). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,603,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $57,030,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after acquiring an additional 934,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $49,331,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.17. 1,051,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,647. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

