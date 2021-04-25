Brokerages Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report ($0.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.19). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,603,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $57,030,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after acquiring an additional 934,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $49,331,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.17. 1,051,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,647. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.