Brokerages Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.45. WEX reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $9.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

NYSE:WEX opened at $227.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 1 year low of $103.68 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $3,762,496.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,044,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WEX by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 880.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,685,000 after acquiring an additional 245,704 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 407,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,029,000 after acquiring an additional 199,623 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.