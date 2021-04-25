Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $497.41 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.68 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.55.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

