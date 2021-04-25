Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 6.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $51,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,327,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,501. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,235.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.