Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $142.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $144.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

