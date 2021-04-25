Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 398 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.0% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 260,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,886,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $291.74 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $172.57 and a 52-week high of $293.28. The company has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total value of $404,390.85. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Insiders sold a total of 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.