Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,992 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 86,103 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 37,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

