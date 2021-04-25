Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $51.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98.

