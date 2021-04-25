BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in BRP by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after buying an additional 1,545,092 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of BRP by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,185 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in BRP by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $93.88.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

DOOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.