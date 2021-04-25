BSCPAD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.46 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $95.46 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00005620 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00060855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00267888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $544.25 or 0.01042506 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.00644737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,856.70 or 0.99330144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

