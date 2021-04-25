BSCView (BSCV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $200,001.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. BSCView has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $200,001.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00270632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.67 or 0.01033963 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00644808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,268.65 or 0.99824151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

