Burst (BURST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $66,261.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $23.27 million and approximately $66,261.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,119,481,180 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

