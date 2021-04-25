Burst Tops One Day Trading Volume of $142,314.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Burst has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $142,314.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,119,535,936 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

