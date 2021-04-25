BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $26.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 58.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000441 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

