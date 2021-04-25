Bytecoin Trading Down 13% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $142.89 million and approximately $894,386.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.80 or 0.00711635 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004503 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 569.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

