Bytom Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $232.25 million and approximately $83.69 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.05 or 0.00457895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,672,591,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,425,306,494 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

