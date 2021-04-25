Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $337.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to report sales of $337.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $332.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.60 million. Cable One reported sales of $321.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,034.50.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,846.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,810.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,958.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,687.00 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Cable One by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 164,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cable One by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

