CACHE Gold (CGT) Hits Market Cap of $2.80 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $1.03 million worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for $57.34 or 0.00114791 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00065407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00062810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00095022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.93 or 0.00690520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.78 or 0.07763057 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CGT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 57,794 coins and its circulating supply is 48,806 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

