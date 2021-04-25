CafeSwap Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $318,491.00 (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $8.27 million and $318,491.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00008142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CafeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00269631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.05 or 0.01033730 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,781.41 or 0.99913842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.72 or 0.00637686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 2,048,368 coins and its circulating supply is 2,037,776 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CafeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CafeSwap Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CafeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CafeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CafeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.