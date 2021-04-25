CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to announce sales of $83.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. CAI International reported sales of $105.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $350.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.50 million to $354.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $373.15 million, with estimates ranging from $372.99 million to $373.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million.

CAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 211,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAI opened at $42.75 on Friday. CAI International has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $738.93 million, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

