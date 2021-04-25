CaixaPay Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00060855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00267888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $544.25 or 0.01042506 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.00644737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,856.70 or 0.99330144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

