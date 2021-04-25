Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

