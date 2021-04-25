Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Down 17.6% This Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $35.04 million and $165,464.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.90 or 0.04659676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00061241 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

