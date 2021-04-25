Capital Planning LLC Acquires 22,585 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.59.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

