Capital Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88.

