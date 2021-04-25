Capital Planning LLC Buys 5,691 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC owned approximately 3.33% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18.

