Capital Planning LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

