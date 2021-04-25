Capital Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 302,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,702,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 423,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,561,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $223.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.00.

