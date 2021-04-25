Capital Planning LLC Has $12.54 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 5.5% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after acquiring an additional 972,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,096,000 after purchasing an additional 922,299 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,849,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,027,000.

FIXD stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

