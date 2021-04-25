Capital Planning LLC Has $18.03 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $419.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

