Capital Planning LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 367,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

MTUM stock opened at $173.95 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average is $160.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.