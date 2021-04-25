Capital Planning LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $384.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.71 and a fifty-two week high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

