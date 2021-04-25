Capital Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 294.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,048 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.5% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $75.30.

