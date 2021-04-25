Capital Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

SCHG opened at $140.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $140.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

