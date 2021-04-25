Capital Planning LLC Sells 60,814 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Capital Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,814 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

