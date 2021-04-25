Carbon Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Carbon has a total market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $123,602.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00270632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $520.67 or 0.01033963 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00644808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,268.65 or 0.99824151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

