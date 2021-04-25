Cardano Hits Market Cap of $35.00 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002246 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $35.00 billion and $2.07 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00066971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00302838 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002759 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

