Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.