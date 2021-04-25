CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report sales of $44.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.50 million and the lowest is $43.74 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $180.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $186.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $187.25 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $203.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

