CargoX (CXO) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.72 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. CargoX has a total market cap of $38.72 million and $107,637.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00065744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00018766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00094844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.02 or 0.00691149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.96 or 0.07819306 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CXO is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

