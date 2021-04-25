Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRRFY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

