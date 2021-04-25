Carry Price Tops $0.0160 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $126.76 million and $4.62 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00049256 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

