carVertical 24 Hour Volume Reaches $223,143.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, carVertical has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $14.04 million and $223,143.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00065780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00018727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00095147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.90 or 0.00696394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.61 or 0.07787054 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

