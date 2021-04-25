Caspian Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,730.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $9.11 million and $13,730.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00064248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00093466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.99 or 0.00689365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,650.64 or 0.07649593 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.