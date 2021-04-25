Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Financial Survey

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 17.13% 10.20% 1.37% Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70%

62.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $157.24 million 4.26 $30.40 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $2.74 billion 12.02 -$305.36 million N/A N/A

Cass Information Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Risk and Volatility

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cass Information Systems and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 0 5 6 0 2.55

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $154.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Cass Information Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, and real estate loans; and cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.