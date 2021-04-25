Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $4,687,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 525,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,286 shares during the period. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAVA traded up $3.51 on Friday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,688. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

