Castweet (CTT) Market Cap Hits $201,092.25

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Castweet coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $201,092.25 and $80,341.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.25 or 0.00977091 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000147 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00115490 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000703 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.